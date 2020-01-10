HINGHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Hingham police are reminding the public to buckle their seatbelts after the simple task left two drivers uninjured during a crash last week.

A truck rear-ended another truck that had been stopped at a red light on Derby Street, leaving both vehicles with significant damage.

Both drivers went home uninjured instead of to an emergency room because of their seatbelts and airbags, police said.

A preliminary investigation suggests that distracted driving caused the crash.

Seatbelts make the difference (again). Truck rear ended another truck that had been stopped at red light. Both drivers went home instead of the ER because of seatbelts & airbags. Inattention/distracted driving was cause. Crash happened on Derby St. last weekend. #BuckleUp pic.twitter.com/1pfg9HFoGr — Hingham Police (@HinghamPolice) January 10, 2020

