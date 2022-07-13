HINGHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Police in Hingham said a 15-year-old girl who was reported missing has been found.

The department said Carleigh Kachel was reported missing after she left home and never returned Tuesday night.

Details on Kachel were posted around 2:45 p.m. to the department’s social media accounts. Less than two hours later, police posted an update to say she had been located, thanking all who were involved for their assistance.

