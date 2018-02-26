Hingham Police: Rollover crash after driver hit pole on Route 53

HINGHAM (WHDH) - Hingham Police said there was a rollover crash on Route 53 after the driver hit a pole.

Police said the crash happened on Friday night and the driver was not wearing a seat belt.

The driver was thrown into the backseat of the car, which police said was very lucky because people are often ejected onto the road or into a fixed object.

That driver suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

There is no word on the cause of the crash at this time.

Can't say it enough. Please, just buckle up. In this crash Friday night on Rte. 53, driver (not belted) was thrown into backseat and (fortunately) not ejected onto road or fixed object). Suffered non-life threatening injuries. pic.twitter.com/fYd6GqB2IH — Sgt. Steven Dearth (@SgtDearthHPD) February 26, 2018

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)