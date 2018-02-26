Hingham Police: Rollover crash after driver hit pole on Route 53

HINGHAM (WHDH) - Hingham Police said there was a rollover crash on Route 53 after the driver hit a pole.
Police said the crash happened on Friday night and the driver was not wearing a seat belt.
The driver was thrown into the backseat of the car, which police said was very lucky because people are often ejected onto the road or into a fixed object.
That driver suffered non-life-threatening injuries.
There is no word on the cause of the crash at this time.
