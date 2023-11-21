HINGHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Hingham Police posted to social media Tuesday seeking the public’s assistance in locating a teen runaway.

Brody Karis, 14, left his family’s Hingham home in the Black Rock neighborhood Monday night around 11 p.m., according to police. He brought a blue sleeping bag with him, but did not bring a phone.

Karis is 5’5″, weighs 120 pounds, and has brown hair with blonde highlights. When he departed his house authorities said he was wearing a yellow sweatshirt, black pants, and black shoes.

Police are actively searching for the teen, using both drones and K9 units.

Anyone with information about Karis’ whereabouts is asked to contact the Hingham Police Department at 781-749-1212, option 2.

