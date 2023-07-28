HINGHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - A search was ongoing in Hingham late Friday morning for two men who allegedly tried to steal an ATM from a local bank, police said.

Hingham police in a statement said officers responded to the Bank of America location at 95 Sgt. William B. Terry Drive around 3:45 a.m. on Friday after receiving a report of two men trying to break into a drive-up ATM.

An alarm company, according to police, said the would-be thieves had placed a chain around the machine and attached it to their SUV.

When officers arrived, police said the men jumped into their SUV and drove away.

Police said the men headed east down Route 3A, leading officers on a “short pursuit” before abandoning the vehicle behind a home on Bradley Park Drive.

The men fled on foot after ditching the car, according to police.

While the ATM in this incident was damaged, police said no cash was taken.

The same ATM involved in this incident has been broken into on three occasions over the past three years, according to police. Police said the incident remained under investigation as of late Friday morning and asked anyone with information to contact them at 781-804-2238.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)