Hingham police seek help in search for missing teenage girl

HINGHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Police in Hingham are asking the public for help tracking down a missing 17-year-old girl.

Georgia Cheney ran away from a group home on Beal Street on Thursday night, according to the Hingham Police Department.

Police say Cheney “could harm herself.”

She is described as 5 feet, 3 inches tall, about 250 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Authorities have been scouring Cove Park and the Hingham Shipyard in an effort to locate Cheney.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is urged to call 911.

Have you seen this 17 yr old girl? She ran away from a group home on Beal St. in Hingham last night (4/9). She could harm herself. Georgia Cheney, 5’3”, 250 lbs, brn hair, brn eyes… pic.twitter.com/84vISreNDr — Hingham Police (@HinghamPolice) April 10, 2020

