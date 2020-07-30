Hingham removes ‘thin blue line’ flags from fire trucks, donates them to Weymouth Police Department

HINGHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - The Hingham Fire Department on Thursday removed “thin blue line” flags from their firetrucks and donated them to the Weymouth Police Department after town officials issued an order demanding the flags be taken down.

“We were aware of an impending order to remove the flags from the apparatus that would be given to members on duty,” Hingham Firefighters Local 2398 said in a news release. “We did not want to risk the chance of having these flags removed from the trucks in a disrespectful manner.”

The fire department had been displaying the flags in memory of Weymouth Police Sergeant Michael Chesna, who was killed in the line of duty in 2018.

“The decision was made to conduct the removal of the flags on our own terms to provide the highest level of respect that they deserve,” fire officials added.

Officers who worked alongside Chesna were called upon to remove the flags, which were then donated to the Weymouth Police Department in his name.

“The flags will be brought to Weymouth Police Headquarters where they will continue to fly with honor,” fire officials said. “We would like to take this opportunity to acknowledge the outpouring of support from all over the country and beyond during the past week.”

Members of a rally supporting “thin blue line” flags clashed with Black Lives Matter counter-protesters in Hingham Tuesday.

