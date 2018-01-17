HINGHAM, MA (WHDH) - A student accused of bringing troubling treats to school is leaving the Hingham community concerned.

Officials said the student has been suspended for sharing cookies containing marijuana.

Three other students received the cookies at South Shore Education Collaborative School, they added.

School officials are still working to determine if the students knew the cookies contained marijuana.

