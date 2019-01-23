Hingham teacher accused of indecently assaulting student in classroom

HINGHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - A Scituate man who worked as a teacher in Hingham is facing criminal charges after authorities say he indecently assaulted a student in a classroom at the Saint Paul School last year.

Matthew Browne, 53, was arraigned Wednesday in Hingham District Court on charges including indecent assault and battery on a child under 14 and assault and battery, according to police.

Browne surrendered to police amid an investigation into an alleged incident involving a student that happened inside his classroom in October.

He has since been released from custody and is due back in court in March.

No additional information was immediately available.

