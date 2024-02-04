HINGHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Hingham teachers rallied twice Friday to raise awareness about their ongoing contract negotiations.

The Hingham Education Association says they’ve been working without a contract since September. Caps on special education numbers and paid parental leave are among the issues they’re working to negotiate.

The association wrote in a statement, “The townspeople of Hingham value education, as evidenced by the overrides they passed last year. We are equally committed to making our schools the best possible and stand firm in using the negotiations process to do so.”

(Copyright (c) 2023 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)