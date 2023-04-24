HINGHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Hingham High School could be fresh out of freshman sports in the future as a budget issue could cause the school to slash such programs for first-year students.

Town officials and Hingham residents met to discuss the issue Monday night at Town Meeting. Though voters voted yes on a tax raise that could save freshman sports, other school activities and teachers’ jobs, the matter still needs approval through the Annual Town Election this weekend.

“This is probably one of the biggest votes we’ve had to deal with,” said School Committee Vice Chair Nes Correnti.

Hingham is facing a projected $6 million budget deficit. With the deficit, officials said a tax override is necessary to save the jobs of dozens of educators, as well as after-school activities like freshman sports.

“The arts, athletics, all of the services that we offer our young people — the activities, the clubs — are all important because they help really provide a well-rounded education for our young people,” said Hingham schools Superintendent Margaret Adams

Hundreds packed the gym at Hingham High School voting to put the tax override on the ballot for a vote over the weekend.

The town has said a 2.5% in property taxes would lead to almost $8 million dollars in additional revenue. If voters vote against the measure though, cuts could be coming.

For Hingham schools, cuts would put 46 teachers on the chopping block. It would also eliminate freshman sports and some after-school activities

Students and Hingham educators were among those speaking at Town Meeting on Monday.

“80 percent of students participate in at least one sport at the high school,” said Hingham High School senior Trevor Buckeridge. “34 percent of students participate in an art class of some form. And 22 percent are considered high needs, suggesting that almost every student would be impacted by cuts in these three programs.”

“Sometimes people find their connection to school and to their classmates through a sport, through team and club efforts,” Jacqueline Beaupré of the Hingham Educators Association. “So, to see not just only an impact on academics but on extracurriculars too, that’s sad.”

Hingham’s Annual Town Election is scheduled for Saturday.

