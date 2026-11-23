Hippo Cove at the Cincinnati Zoo reopened Monday with new protective measures following the death of the beloved hippo Fiona last week, the zoo said.

Fiona, whose premature birth and fight for survival captured hearts nearly a decade ago, died Thursday after swallowing a hat that had been tossed by a visitor and flung into the enclosure by a ceiling fan. The hat got lodged in the middle of her small intestine. Fiona was 9 years old. Hippo Cove was closed after Fiona’s death.

The hippo habitat reopened Monday with modifications to “guard against something like this ever happening again,” Cincinnati Zoo Director Dave Jenike said in a news release.

“We added a layer of netting above the viewing windows and, out of an abundance of caution, removed all ceiling fans in the area,” Jenike said.

The hat Fiona swallowed was tossed by a zoo visitor, and a ceiling fan caught it and flung it into the hippo habitat.

“The Cincinnati Zoo has been accredited since 1978 and was last accredited in 2025 after an exhaustive inspection, a standard practice for Zoos seeking or renewing accreditation,” said Dan Ashe, president of the Association of Zoos and Aquariums. “Nothing was of concern for the hippo habitat in the inspection report. It seems like it was a freak event that couldn’t have been foreseen.”

The Cincinnati Zoo said it relies on visitors to secure their belongings and to inform zoo staff if they see something that shouldn’t be in an animal habitat.

Visitors can see other hippos, including Fiona’s 4-year-old brother, Fritz, in Hippo Cove, according to the zoo.

Since her death, Fiona’s fans have covered a hippo statue at the zoo with flowers and notes written in crayon. Others left behind watermelons and pumpkins, some of her favorite treats. “She brought so much love in her lifetime,” said one note.

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