FOXBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - The Patriots may have lost to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday Night Football, 19-17, but New England’s rookie signal-caller impressed on the grand stage in the shadow of Tom Brady.

Brady, who ultimately emerged triumphant in his much-antedated return to Gillette Stadium, survived a scare from Mac Jones. The 23-year-old completed 77.5 percent of his passes for 275 yards and two touchdowns, outplaying Brady in a rain-soaked Foxboro.

The impressive performance caught the attention of many football fans, including Jones’ former teachers at The Bolles School in Jacksonville, Florida.

“His composure was incredible,” said Dawn Collins, who taught Jones when he was in the fifth grade. “I think that all comes from confidence and being in so many situations…It was amazing.”

At one point in the game, Jones tied a team record with 19 straight completions.

“I think he just proved himself that he was capable on that national stage,” said Jill Bobbitt, Jones’ kindergarten teacher.

Despite the loss, Jones’ teachers say they believe he will be successful in leading the Patriots to future victories.

