CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - A 17-year-old passenger who was on board a duck boat that overturned Saturday in Cambridge spoke to 7NEWS Monday, describing the terrifying moment the vehicle flipped onto its side.

Boston Duck Tours said the vehicle was being towed on their boat ramp at an entrance to the Charles River and it rolled onto its side when the tow rope broke. Massachusetts State Police said there were 31 passengers and crew on board at the time, and 11 were taken to the hospital to be treated for minor injuries.

Abby Blount was with her aunt, uncle, and cousin from California when she said the boat lost power in the water and had to be pulled up the ramp by a second duck boat. She said after the rope snapped, the vehicle overturned in a split second.

“Our boat swayed left and right, then I remember looking at the narrator and his face was full of fear, because then we heard the rope snap,” Blount said. “I thought I was a goner at first…and then I was just full of adrenaline but I was still really scared. And I was just like, ‘oh my gosh, did this really just happen?'”

Blount said she was able to free her cousin and herself.

“I just remember feeling, like, terror around me. Everyone was scared, everyone was really confused,” she said. “I remember looking at the driver, and I was just like, ‘are you okay?’ There was just shock, everyone was in shock, everyone was terrified.”

Bystanders were able to peel the roof away, and help all 31 passengers get out.

“Community-wise, how fast everyone came over to meet us, I think that was truly amazing and I am super grateful to everyone who came and helped us,” Blount said.

Blount was on her first visit to Boston, and said it will be some time before she returns to Massachusetts.

“I think it’s very pretty, but I think it might take some convincing to go back there,” she said.

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