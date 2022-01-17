BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston officials, artists and athletes honored Dr. Martin Luther King Jr on Monday.

At a livestreamed event hosted by Boston University and the New England Conservatory — the alma maters of King and his wife Corretta — Mayor Michelle Wu said King’s fight inspires people to keep pushing for civil rights today.

“His legacy, his impact endures,” Wu said. “It is on this legacy — that of the Civil Rights movement, the legacy of the fight for racial equality, the legacy of these giants of history — that today’s activists build a brighter future for us all.”

Celtics guard Jaylen Brown, who along with the rest of the team wore special shirts in King’s honor during a game against the New Orleans Pelicans Monday, said Boston .

“Systemic racism is real. It plagues the city of Boston, as well as the rest of our society,” Brown said. “Thank you to Dr. Martin Luther King … Rest assured, the fight is continued.”

