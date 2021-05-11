Historic 48-star American flag dropped off at Wilmington American Legion

WILMINGTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A historic flag has been discovered in Wilmington.

Frank Palazzi, the commander of the town’s American Legion post spotted a 48-star flag in a pile that was dropped off to be properly discarded.

Veterans of World War II and the Korean War fought under the flag– and it was raised by marines over Iwo Jima in 1945. The commander said this flag should be preserved.

“Everybody looked at it and was like wow that’s history and I said, ‘Yeah well this is not something that is going in the fire by any means, and its in good enough shape we can restore it very very easily,” said Palazzi.

The two stars missing are Alaska and Hawaii, which both became states in 1959.

He is now hoping the owner of the flag comes forward to share more about it.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)