NANTUCKET, Mass. (AP) — An African-American historic site has been vandalized with racist graffiti.

The outside of the 19th century African Meeting House in Nantucket was spray-painted with racist and sexually explicit slurs.

The Nantucket Police Department investigated the incident and gathered evidence before dozens of community members and employees of the Department of Public Works scrubbed the paint off the front door on Sunday morning.

The director of the African meeting house Charity-Grace Mofsen told the Cape Cod Times, “I broke down,” as she reacted to seeing the graffiti.

Nantucket police chief William Pittman called the vandalism “a senseless crime,” on Sunday, and said this appears to be “a hate crime directed at persons of color.”

State Senator Julian Cyr, who represents Nantucket, said a lot of islanders are shaken. “I think this speaks to broader hate and the white supremacist resurgence across the nation.”

Mofsen said if she had an opportunity to speak with the person or people responsible, she would invite them inside the building to show them the rich history of Africans-Americans on Nantucket.

The building was constructed around 1827. A restoration of the meeting House was completed in 1999.

In a Facebook post, Mofsen wrote, “NO. Not here. Not now. If you’re one of those who think this stuff doesn’t happen, open your eyes!”

Thousands of islanders and members of the public agreed on Facebook, enraged by the incident. Police are asking the public for any information involving the vandalism and have increased patrols around the site.

