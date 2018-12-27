Historic bell from destroyed church uncovered in Wakefield

WAKEFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - A piece of the past was uncovered in Wakefield after demolition crews made a surprising find in Wakefield Thursday.

More than two months after a fire destroyed the First Baptist Church, crews found the bell, inscribed with the year 1872, that has hung in the steeple for over 150 years.

“All of a sudden from the bottom of the debris, we found this beautiful, beautiful bell.”Paul Franklin a representative for the Federal Environmental Group said.

Franklin said that since the bell has been uncovered, crews have been sifting through the debris looking for pieces of the damaged artifact.

“There is still one piece in there missing, which we will eventually find.”

Following the blaze that leveled the Wakefield landmark, parishioners thought that the bell was lost forever too.

“That night I looked out my window and saw the steeple on fire and it was very, very sad, Elaine Shindle said. “It is actually a miracle that we did find the bell.”

Crews say they are happy that this surprise find is bringing the community joy.

“Around Christmas time and everything else, to find a bell that is over 150 years old in a church that everybody in this community loves and adored is kind of a miracle,” Franklin said.

It is unclear what the parish will decide to do with the bell once it is repaired. It could hang in a new church or be set up as a monument to the past.

