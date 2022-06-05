It’s been a few hundred years and a Revolutionary War passed since Boston was last under Buckingham Palace’s thumb. However, as England continues to celebrate Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee, the former English colonial city is set to add to the wave of tributes celebrating the queen’s 70th year on the throne.

The USS Constitution may have fought against the English during the War of 1812, but “Old Ironsides” will fly the British Union Jack as part of Sunday’s ceremonies. The world’s oldest sailing ship will raise the British flag and hold a ceremonial firing of the cannons at 3 p.m. The first 100 people in attendance will receive commemorative coins and pins celebrating the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

The Old North Church, the site where Paul Revere’s legendary “one if by land, two if by sea” lantern signal was sent, will host a service for England’s longest reigning monarch. The bells of the 299-year-old building will chime at 11 a.m. with the British Consulate General and Royal Navy attache in attendance.

Queen Elizabeth visited the both the USS Constitution and Old North Church in 1976 as part of celebrations honoring the United States’ bicentennial.

