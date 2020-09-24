Historic Fenway Park becomes early voting venue for Boston residents

BOSTON (WHDH) - Instead of taking their seats, or buying a couple of Fenway Franks, Boston residents will be able to cast their ballots at the historic ballpark this year.

The Boston City Elections Commission approved Fenway Park as an early voting location Thursday and it will be open to residents ready to voice their choice on October 17 and 18, according to a release issued by the team.

“We are thankful to the City and the Election Commission for giving us the opportunity to open our doors to our community for this important undertaking,” said Red Sox President & CEO Sam Kennedy. “Voting is one of the best ways to support and champion the issues and policies we value and what better way for the Red Sox to help with that effort than to open up our ballpark for Boston residents to cast their early ballots.”

Voters may access the park any time between 11 a.m. and 7 p.m. through Gate A on Jersey Street.

COVID-19 safety measures will be in place, and all voters are asked to keep their social distance and wear a mask at all times while inside Fenway Park.

“Working together to make voting safe, accessible, and reliable for the people of Boston, is paramount to ensuring voter turnout,” said Mayor Martin J. Walsh. “We have seen in past years the success of early voting, and with vote-by-mail and in-person voting on Election Day, we are offering an array of options for voters to cast their ballots safely in the midst of COVID-19. I’m grateful for how the Red Sox have stepped forward to help our city during this crisis.”

Early voting at Fenway Park is for Boston residents only. Voters who reside outside of the city limits will not be permitted to vote at the ballpark.

Fenway Park is one of 21 early voting locations throughout the city. Voters can find those locations here.

