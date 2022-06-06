BOSTON (WHDH) - A historic fire boat put on a show for crowds at Boston harbor Monday.

The Fire Fighter, which was built in 1938, has protected the New York Harbor ever since, and showed off its spraying capabilities on a tour of Boston.

The boat is still a working fireship right now. If there was a fire in the harbor right now the boat could go out and respond and take care of it,” said James Tomes, president of Telgian Holdings. “We think this is a floating memorial to all those who served, our first responders, and we’re trying to raise awareness and preserve this great ship.”

