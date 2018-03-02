Historic high tide, heavy rain floods Boston streets

BOSTON (WHDH) – High tide Friday morning turned streets into rivers in Boston’s Seaport as a massive nor’easter pounded the coast.

Atlantic Avenue was completely flooded at the Aquarium MBTA stop, where water poured in down to the platform and tracks. It has also wrapped around to the State Street side and crept over to Surface Street.

The Aquarium T stop is closed as crews bring in water pumps to clear out the station. Several streets across the city have been closed after becoming impassable.

7’s Chris Lambert says Friday’s high tide of 14.67 feet marked the third highest since 1921.

CVS parking lot at Victory Rd near William T Morrissey Blvd, small cars not able to make it through #7News pic.twitter.com/c7qkJWXEXW — Kaitlin McCulley (@KaitlinMcCulley) March 2, 2018

“I can’t stress this enough, this is not a snowstorm, but it’s a heck of a storm and people need to take it seriously,” said Gov. Charlie Baker.

Sandbags are stacked along Long Wharf with a steel flood wall in place on Fish Pier. Pumps have been brought in.

In the Seaport, the Yankee Lobster closed for the day after the restaurant flooded with a few inches of water.

The MBTA also took early action, canceling all ferry services for Friday. Extra service on the Greenbush Line will accommodate those who usually rely on the ferry.

“The Coast Guard believes that marine conditions are too dangerous for the ferries,” said Stephanie Pollack, transportation secretary.

Officials said they are keeping an eye on the high tide at midnight, expected to bring more flooding.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)