NORTHBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - A historic Northbridge home is now a total loss after a massive multi-alarm fire tore through Friday afternoon.

SKY7 HD flew over the Linwood Avenue mansion, better known as The Victorian Whitinsville, as heavy smoke poured out of the damaged roof. The fire ignited sometime around 4 p.m. and raged on throughout the night.

The intense, hours-long firefight was made all the more difficult by the home’s age, according to firefighters.

One firefighter suffered minor injuries when the roof caved in.

“There are no fire stops and once the fire gets going it overtakes it pretty quick. As you see right now the roof of the building has collapsed so we can’t go inside,” said. “It’s pretty common in this area. We have a lot of old structures and this is one of the real old ones. We just couldn’t get a handle on it to make a save.”

Community members remembered the mansion as a bed and breakfast. The new owners were not home at the time. Their dog was able to be rescued.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

