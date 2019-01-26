Historic Kennedy photos adorn Boston’s Financial District

BOSTON (AP) — Historic photographs of President John F. Kennedy and the other prominent Kennedys are adorning Boston’s Financial District.

The John F. Kennedy Library Foundation, Edward M. Kennedy Institute for the United States Senate and Rose Fitzgerald Kennedy Greenway Conservancy teamed up to create the display.

Organizers say banners displaying the iconic images will remain in place along the Greenway for the rest of the winter.

JFK Library Foundation Executive Director Steven Rothstein says he hopes people who see the photos will be inspired to visit the presidential library and the Kennedy Institute.

The photos include images of the nation’s 35th president; his brother, the late Sen. Ted Kennedy; and their mother, Rose Fitzgerald Kennedy.

Greenway Conservancy Executive Director Jesse Brackenbury says many visitors to Boston are interested in the Kennedy legacy.

