MANCHESTER BY THE SEA, MASS. (WHDH) - A historic Manchester-by-the-Sea home with ties to President Calvin Coolidge is now on the market.

The more than 15-acre compound was gifted by a member of the Coolidge family to Historic New England in 2016.

This is the first time the property is being offered to the public, subject to restrictions in order to protect the property and to ensure that it will be a comfortable home for generations to come, according to the home’s listing.

There are four bedrooms and five total bathrooms in the 4,416-square-foot main house.

The compound features a pond and ocean frontage with views of the Boston skyline in the distance.

