Historic Mass. town cancels Fourth of July festivities due to coronavirus pandemic

PLYMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - A Massachusetts community commonly referred to as “America’s Hometown” announced Friday that is has canceled its Fourth of July festivities due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Plymouth officials say they determined that it “would be best not to move forward” with the annual Fourth of July parade and fireworks display due to COVID-19 concerns.

“This decision was made based on the current guidelines and recommendations to ensure the safety of all our participants and volunteers, as well as local and visiting families that attend the events,” the July 4 Plymouth Inc. Committee said in a news release.

The committee also announced that it will be donating $1,000 to the food pantry at South Shore Community Action Council to assist in their COVID-19 response.

“We look forward to welcoming everyone back to our waterfront and our hometown of Plymouth in 2021 which will truly be a celebration of the resiliency of our community,” the committee added.

