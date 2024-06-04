NANTUCKET, MASS. (WHDH) - A historic Nantucket fountain destroyed in a crash last year has been restored.

Seven months after being smashed into pieces by a pickup truck, the fountain was returned to its place on Lower Main Street.

In October, a pickup truck smashed into the fountain, which was originally donated to the town of Nantucket in 1885, according to the Nantucket Historical Association. The fountain and the town square around it was later dedicated to Lieutenant Max Wagner in 1932, several decades after Wagner was killed in the Spanish-American War, the historical association said.

Police said the 55-year-old driver took off, but officers found his truck and arrested him shortly after.

