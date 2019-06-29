Historic North End building under construction partially collapses

BOSTON (WHDH) - Crews will be cleaning up after a building under construction in the North End collapsed overnight.

Firefighters say the vacant building on North Street was under construction prior to the collapse.

There were no reported injuries.

Mike O’Brien, who witnessed the incident, said it all started with a rumble.

“All of a sudden I heard this rumble, it was like a rumble and then a bam, bam, and it was floors going down, I could see it from my roof,” O’Brien said. “Half the wall was torn down, the floors fell through, it was just brick everywhere.”

No additional information was immediately available.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)