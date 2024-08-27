The Mystic Aquarium in Connecticut is celebrating the brith of its first Northern fur seal birth in two decades.

“We’re excited to announce the birth of a male Northern fur seal pup at Mystic Aquarium on July 31,” the aquarium wrote on Facebook. “The pup and his mom Kivli are both doing great.”

The newborn is bonding with another seal pup who was rescued from Alaska last year.

The two regularly play, swim, and snuggle up for naps.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)