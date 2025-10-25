SALEM, MASS. (WHDH) - The city of Salem welcomes more than one million tourists each year, but this autumn people visiting the city for its annual Haunted Happenings will not have access to certain historical sites amid the ongoing government shutdown.

The Salem Maritime National Historic Site run by the National Park Service (NPS) is closed until the government reopens. The site includes several historic buildings on the city’s waterfront that would normally be bustling with visitors.

The National Park Service’s Salem Armory Visitor Center was also forced to close, but reopened on October 6. The center provides information on sites throughout Salem and the Essex National Heritage Area, and shows two daily films.

Essex Heritage, a non-profit that partners with the NPS, credited the collaborative effort of several local groups and donations from local businesses for keeping their visitor center open — at least for now.

In a statement, Annie Harris, CEO of Essex Heritage, said, “it is very important to recognize that this is only a temporary, stop-gap measure. The Visitor Center will close again on November 3 unless the federal government reopens.”

Harris also cautioned that if the shutdown continues for a long time, or if there are significant staff reductions, the impact will be felt throughout the Greater Salem region.

In a statement, Essex Heritage wrote, “NPS staff are steeped in Salem’s history and provide excellent visitor services to the more than 1.5 million tourists who come to Salem each year. Many NPS staff also live in the city and volunteer with our neighborhood and civic organizations. If park staff are let go during the new round of RIFs, this loss will be felt not only in the park but across the community.”

Essex Heritage said the National Park Service in Salem employs 22 full-time staff, 4 temporary, full-time positions, and approximately 15 seasonal employees and interns. NPS staff provide guided tours, maintain the historic properties, and care for iconic structures such as the Derby House and the Custom House where Nathaniel Hawthorne once worked.

Park Rangers were still seen in Salem Saturday since they are considered essential personnel, but are working despite not being paid.

