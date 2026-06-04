BOSTON (WHDH) - On Thursday, Kayem and the Museum of Fine Arts unveiled artwork featuring revolutionary-era figures with hot dogs at Faneuil Hall.

The exhibit had 12 pieces that will be on display throughout New England during the summer.

The tour will hit the following spots:

Omni Boston Hotel at the Seaport (June 15 – June 21st)

Museum of Fine Arts, Boston (June 24 – July 24)

Cisco Brewers – Boston Seaport (June 22 – June 24)

Boston Red Sox – Fenway Park, Gate A (June 25 – June 26)

American Independence Museum, Exeter, NH (July 11 – July 19)

Narragansett Brewing Taproom (July 15 – July 19)

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