ACTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A hit-and-run in Acton injured a pedestrian Wednesday night, officials said.

Acton Police and Fire said they received a 911 call at 6:15 p.m. about a crash involving a pedestrian on Great Road near Harris Street. When responders arrived they found a child with serious injuries.

The 13-year old was transported by ambulance first to the Wetherbee Street fields then flown by medical helicopter to a Boston area hospital, Police Chief Richard Burrows and Fire Chief Robert Hart said.

Abdumalik Adikhanov who owns a nearby business said he saw traffic backing up, and went outside to see a child had been hit by a vehicle.

“I saw the kid was on the floor, on the ground,” Adikhanov said. “They were taking care of the child and there was a crowd of people. It is upsetting because this is the road so, we must be precautious and careful on the road.”

Initial investigation by responders indicated the child was struck while crossing the street on the crosswork. The involved vehicle, described as a black sedan or Nissan, fled the scene.

Roads in the area were closed, but have since reopened.

The crash is under investigation by police and the State Police Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Section. Officials ask anyone with information on this incident, or information on the vehicle involved, to call Acton Police at 978-264-9638.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)