LAS VEGAS (WHDH) — A hit-and-run driver smashed into the door of a state police cruiser in Nevada, nearly striking the trooper as he went to exit the car.

Dashcam video captured the moment when the trooper sitting inside the cruiser opened the door with a ticket in his hand after pulling another car over.

As he went to step out of the vehicle, another driver smashed into the door and kept on driving.

The trooper did not get hurt.

Police were able to track the driver down due to an anonymous tip.

She is facing numerous citations, including driving without a valid license and hit-and-run.

