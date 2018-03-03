Hit-and-run driver sought after firefighter injured in Wareham

WAREHAM, MA (WHDH) - Police in Wareham are searching for a hit-and-run driver who seriously injured an Onset firefighter.

The incident happened during the storm at around 7 p.m. on Friday on Cranberry Avenue.

Officers who arrived on the scene were told that the vehicle involved had left the scene of the crash.

The firefighter was rushed to a Rhode Island hospital. There is no immediate update on his condition.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact Wareham Police.

