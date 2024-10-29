NEEDHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - A hit-and-run driver who struck and seriously injured two pedestrians in Needham on Monday night later returned to the scene and turned themselves over to police.

Officers responding to a pedestrian crash at the intersection of Hunnewell and West streets around 7:12 p.m. learned from witnesses a dark-colored Honda SUV had fled the scene, according to Needham police.

Both victims were taken to Beth Israel Medical Center in Boston to be treated for serious injuries.

The driver’s name has not been released. No charges have been announced.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call Needham police at 781-455-7570.

