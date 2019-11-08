Hit-and-run suspect arrested after Cape Cod woman struck in crosswalk

HYANNIS, MASS. (WHDH) - A 19-year-old Hyannis man is facing charges after police say he mowed down a woman in a crosswalk before driving off on Thursday night.

Officers responding a report of a pedestrian crash at Main Street and Pine Avenue around 8:40 p.m. found a 47-year-old Hyannis woman injured in the street, according to the Barnstable Police Department.

The victim, whose name has not been released, was taken to Cape Cod Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries to her ankle, hip, back, and head.

The suspect, Kauan De Oliveira, was found in a nearby neighborhood a short time later, police said.

De Oliveira is facing charges including unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, leaving the scene of a motor vehicle accident with personal injury, negligent operation of a motor vehicle, and number plate violation.

An investigation is ongoing.

