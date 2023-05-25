SCITUATE, MASS. (WHDH) - A swastika was found spray-painted on the roof of a home in Scituate. Police said they received a call May 8, reporting the vandalism to a house on Hatherly Road.

When police arrived on scene, officers noticed extensive damage to the house, from broken windows to spray-painted graffiti on the floor, wall and framing. There was also a smashed microwave found at the site, which was under construction.

“It’s very scary and to have something like that happen in Scituate is heartbreaking,” a resident said.

The damage will cost the homeowners nearly $10,000, a police report said. The incident is still under investigation.

“I’ve never ever seen anything to this degree, it’s very sad to hear,” Cristina Curreri, a local business owner said. “When I first heard about it I thought they had it wrong, it’s not actually Scituate it’s somewhere else, because of our wonderful community and town.”

Law enforcement said they believe this was an isolated incident and not the work of an organized hate group. Police also say they will be working with the local library and schools to educate people on the meaning of the symbol.