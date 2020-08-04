Hit by tornado in 2018, Dudley battens down hatches for Isaias

DUDLEY, MASS. (WHDH) - After being hit hard by a tornado two years ago to the day, residents of Dudley said they were getting ready for Tropical Storm Isaias to roll in on Tuesday.

“We’re just preparing for it, we have water, we’re ready to go,” said resident Tracy Bouffard.

The town was slammed by a tornado on Aug. 4, 2018, causing heavy damage. With the area under a tornado watch because of Isaias, Fire Chief Dean Kochanowski urged residents to take precautions.

“Just stay in the house, obviously,” he said.

