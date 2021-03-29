Hitchhiking lizard makes its way from Florida to Massachusetts

BREWSTER, MASS. (WHDH) - A little lizard went on a big adventure that started in the Sunshine State and ended at the Animal Rescue League of Boston’s Brewster center.

The person who discovered the unexpected hitchhiker said it must have gotten into their car without anyone noticing until it was too late.

The lizard, described as a Brown Anole, is native to Florida, but a non-native species to Massachusetts, and has been transported to a reptile rescue organization in Connecticut to be rehomed.

The ARL commended the person for their actions saying, “non-native species should never be released into the wild, as they can create vast ecological problems.”

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)