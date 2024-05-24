BOSTON (WHDH) - Whether you’re hitting the roads or taking to the skies to ring in the unofficial start to summer this weekend, AAA expects this to be the busiest weekend for Memorial Day Travel since 2005.

MassDOT said Friday “will be the worst day to drive on Massachusetts roads” with “some delays” expected between 6 and 10 a.m., “major delays” expected between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m., and “some delays” again between 6 and 10 p.m.

For air travel specifically, the FAA predicts it will be the busiest Memorial Day travel period in 14 years.

If you’re heading to the airport, MassDOT is encouraging you to use public transportation to get to the airport, and to be patient.

“Keep that in mind,” said Aixa Diaz from AAA. “People, when they travel these long holiday weekends, oftentimes, they’re not like the business traveler that sort of like moves quickly through security, so just keep that in mind and just give yourself extra time.”

Severe weather in some parts of the country could also impact your flight, or your route when you land at your destination.

Officials at Logan airport are asking travelers to check with their airline on the status of their flights before heading to the airport.

In the good news column, construction on the Sumner Tunnel is paused this weekend and will be open for travel through the holiday on Monday.

