Swedish fashion giant H&M is looking to get rid of a stockpile of unsold clothing worth $4 billion.

Unsold clothes went up 13 percent compared to the previous year, the company said.

Its unsold global inventory helped drag down profits by 28 percent in the first half of 2018.

H&M plans to use a variety of strategies to reduce the stockpile, including in-store and online discounts.

If the inventory can’t be sold, the company said it will be recycled or donated to charity.

(Copyright (c) 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)