CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - Harvard University students recently described feeling frightened, startled and unsettled after police showed up at their door with guns drawn early Monday morning.

A meeting was held on campus later on Monday to discuss the incident, which officials now say was a false alarm stemming from a phone call.

The incident happened at 4 a.m. in the Leverett House on the Harvard campus.

Four seniors were inside their suite, where the students said they got calls from campus police around 3:50 a.m. When they didn’t answer their phones, the students said, officers arrived at their door.

Harvard Senior Jarah Cotton said officers were “in full riot gear,” with shields, helmets and rifles drawn.

Cotton said officers told seniors in the suite to come out with their hands up.

“Of course, we complied because we didn’t know what was going on,” David Madzivanyika said. “We exited the room.”

Once the students got out and campus police cleared their suite, the students said officials explained what brought them there.

“It was a series of phone calls — first saying there was an active shooter on campus, then specifically saying they were in Leverett House, in Leverett Towers, and then saying they were sent to kill the two girls in Leverett Tower F91,” Cotton said.

According to the university, Harvard police got a call early Monday morning for a potential threat at Leverett House.

“The responding team arrived within minutes and was able to quickly clear the scene,” the university said. “HUPD confirms that there is no active or immediate threat to our House community.”

The FBI’s Boston division said it was made aware of the incident.

In regards to swatting calls like this one, the FBI said it estimates thousands of them are made every year.

7NEWS has reported on other such incidents, including a series of threats in February targeting schools. The February school threats, like the one at Harvard this week, were hoaxes.

Hours after the incident, Madzivanyika said the situation was “just very frightening” and “very startling.”

“’Unsettled’ is definitely the word I would describe it as,” he said.

At Harvard, students were still processing what happened on Monday night and asking the university for more communication and transparency.

“As the night goes on, there’s a little more that has going on to help us,” Alexandra Rene said. “But I think it’s just taken way too long.”

“We should have some communication about how to be more due diligent,” Jazmin Dunlap said. “Just because this threat wasn’t imminent this time, doesn’t mean it won’t be next time.”

Harvard University Police and Harvard University did not share additional information on this incident beyond a memo that was sent to students at the Leverett house.

Speaking with 7NEWS, though, students involved in Monday morning’s incident said they want a memo sent to every student on campus at Harvard so everyone knows what happened in this situation.

