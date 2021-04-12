‘Hoax’ device found near NH high school prompts evacuations

MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - Buildings were evacuated after a “hoax” device was found near a high school in New Hampshire on Monday, officials said.

Officers responding to a report of a suspicious device in the area of the Beech Street side of Central High School in Manchester around 12:30 p.m. called in the New Hampshire State Police Bomb Disposal Unit for assistance, according to the Manchester Police Department.

The device was examined and later determined to be a hoax, officials said.

Nearby streets were closed and buildings in the area were evacuated as a precaution.

There were no additional details immediately available.

An investigation remains ongoing.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS for updates online and on-air.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)