‘Hobbit’ farm changes name over potential lawsuit

BUCKSPORT, Maine (AP) — A Maine farm has found out even the smallest name change could change the course of its future.

Kevin and Mandy Wheaton tell the Bangor Daily News they didn’t know anyone would have a problem with them naming their Bucksport farm “Hobbit Hill Homestead.”

That was until they received an email from Middle-earth Enterprises, which warned them that the company owned the rights to terms from author J.R.R. Tolkien’s “The Hobbit” and “The Lord of the Rings.”

Mandy Wheaton says she was hesitant to change the name after using it on Facebook and in other marketing materials.

Wheaton says they have since picked a new name: Wheaton Mountain Farm.

She says they don’t expect to hear from actor Wil Wheaton anytime soon.

(Copyright (c) 2019 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)