BOSTON (WHDH) - Hockey communities around the world are leaving their sticks outside as a tribute to the 15 Canadian junior hockey team members killed in a bus crash.

In Humboldt Arena, some Humboldt Broncos hockey players returned to the ice as a way of healing.

“Those teammates of ours, like they would be doing the same thing right now, if they could be. I went to to the hospital yesterday and lots of those guys said play,” said hockey player Regan Poncelet.

First responders in Danvers, Walpole and Braintree placed hockey sticks outside their stations to offer the crash victims the gear they need to play, wherever they are.

The Boston Bruins tweeted a picture of the stick they left out, saying, “This one’s for you, boys.”

Bruins winger David Backes tweeted, “Here you go guys, play on, the rinks in heaven await.”

A GoFundMe for the team has raised more than $8 million since going online.

West Jet Airlines has also stepped in to help those impacted by the fatal crash get to Humboldt by providing extra jets and special assistance online.

