WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - A set of twins are taking the ice by storm in Worcester.

Mia Kondylis and her brother Evan are skating side by side for St. Paul Diocesan High School boys hockey team.

“It was challenging at first but now I think I got the hang of it and playing with him really helps,” Mia said.

“I’ve never done any other sports with her so it’s just really cool,” Evan said.

The juniors both play defense — sometimes even on the same line. They say their sibling connection has given them a big boost.

“We just play better together cause we have chemistry and know how each other plays,” Evan explained. “It helps.”

“I think it really helps,” Mia added. “If I was playing boys hockey without my brother I feel like it’d be hard. But, having him as my partner helps.”

Mia previously played on her high school girl’s hockey team but, after a merger of schools, she was left to either find a co-op team or play for the boy’s team.

“At first I was looking for any girls team possible but when that wasn’t happening I looked into playing boys hockey,” she said. “And then he was also encouraging me so I thought playing with him would get me going.”

Both siblings started skating at a young age and have been playing hockey for years. Doing it on the same team is a dream for their parents.

“It’s been great,” said Dad George. “Now to see them together on a high school team is something that we probably wouldn’t have imagined.”

“You know as a parent, you’re proud your kids are playing together after they’ve worked so hard,” Mom Rebecca said. “A true hockey family affair they plan on enjoying as long as it lasts.”

