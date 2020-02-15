Hockey fight against cancer: High schoolers lace up skates at Canton fundraiser

CANTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Six high school hockey teams hit the ice to raise money in the third annual Hockey Fights Cancer tournament in Canton.

The money is being raised for the Reo Todesca Memorial Foundation in honor of Paul Todesca’s mother, who passed away from lung cancer. Organizers expected to raise $50,000.

“All proceeds go to research funds and finding a cure for this terrible disease,” Paul Todesca said.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)