PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — High school hockey player Colin Dorgan, wearing a patch on his jersey honoring his mother, brother and grandfather who were killed last month in a Rhode Island ice rink shooting, scored the game-winning goal in double overtime to advance his team to the state championship game.

“It was the greatest moment of my life,” senior Colin Dorgan told WPRI-TV after Wednesday’s game.

Colin Dorgan was on the ice with his Blackstone Valley Co-op teammates when his mother and brother, Rhonda Dorgan and Aidan Dorgan, were killed in a targeted attack during a Feb. 16 hockey game in Pawtucket, Rhode Island. Colin Dorgan’s grandfather, Gerald Dorgan, later died from his injuries, and two others were severely injured.

Police have identified the shooter as Robert Dorgan, who died from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. Robert Dorgan also went by the names Roberta Esposito and Roberta Dorgano, authorities said.

After the shooting, all Rhode Island high school sports were postponed for a week. However, Blackstone Valley returned to the ice for the first time since the fatal attack earlier this month, with players donning hearts stitched on the front of their jerseys with the initials of all three who died.

After securing a playoff victory on March 7, Blackstone Valley defeated Portsmouth 3-2 on Wednesday with Colin Dorgan scoring on a breakaway in double overtime.

The team will now play in the Rhode Island Division 2 boys hockey championship game on March 18.

Officials have said the shooter was specifically targeting family members.

Law enforcement have credited several people who intervened and quickly stopped the attack. At least three bystanders were able to contain the shooter in the middle of the stands as the crowd fled and ran around them.

Rhonda Dorgan’s mom, Linda Dorgan, and a family friend, Thomas Geruso, were also wounded.

