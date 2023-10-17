SALEM, MASS. (WHDH) - Four actors from the movie Hocus Pocus will appear together at a pair of events in Salem later this week.

The first of the two events is scheduled to run from 8 p.m. to 1 p.m. Friday at Bit Bar in Salem. It will feature actors Omri Katz, Vinessa Shaw, Thora Birch, and Jason Marsden at what organizers have described as the “most exclusive Halloween event in Salem.”

The event is open to people ages 21 and older. Tickets cost $250 and will include entertainment, food, a chance at raffle prizes and a professional photo-op with the actors. Proceeds from the event will go to the North Shore Alliance of GLBTQ Youth (NAGLY).

The weekend’s second event with Katz, Shaw, Birch and Marsden will take place on Saturday from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. The actors will be available for autographs and photos at Salem Common.

There are a series of ticket packages available for the autographs and photos event, ranging in cost from $60 to $300. More information and links to buy tickets are available here.

Hocus Pocus was set in Salem and was released in 1993. Katz played the role of Max in the film. Shaw played Allison while Birch and Marsden played the characters of Dani and Thackery Binx, respectively.

