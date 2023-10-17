BOSTON (WHDH) - Fans will have the chance to see the film Hocus Pocus and participate in trick-or-treating inside Fenway Park later this month as part of a planned Halloween Movie Night event at the stadium.

The Red Sox announced the event on Tuesday. The event, itself, is scheduled for Oct. 27.

Festivities will begin with a series of activities in Fenway’s Gate B concourse and trick-or-treating on the Fenway warning track from 4 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., according to Tuesday’s announcement.

Trick-or-treating and festivities in the concourse will be free. Fans will then need a ticket to stay in the ballpark for the Hocus Pocus screening scheduled to begin at 7 p.m.

Tickets will cost $10 for adults and $5 for children ages 12 and under. Children under the age of 2 will be able to attend the screening for free. Tickets are available online through the Red Sox website.

The Red Sox in their event announcement said costumes are encouraged for trick-or-treating. Masks, though, will not be allowed.

(Copyright (c) 2023 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)